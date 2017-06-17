Spycrushers rep announces Amazon sale for its Smiley Face Spy Camera and Hidden Camera Photo Frame.

A spy camera is a hidden or non-conspicuous camera lens placed inside an everyday unsuspecting item or product. The purpose of a spy camera ranges from personal security and surveillance to novelty and fun. Depending on the situation a spy camera can be very useful.

During a recent press conference, online spy camera retailer, Spycrushers, announced a sales launch for two of its popular spy camera products.

“We are excited to announce a sales launch for our SpyCrushers Smiley Face Spy Camera and our SpyCrushers Hidden Camera Photo Frame,” said Ryan Anderson, President of Spycrushers.

“Available now on Amazon, the SpyCrushers Smiley Face Spy Camera is sale priced at $26.97. The SpyCrushers Hidden Camera Photo Frame is sale priced at $34.97,” Anderson continued.

The Smiley Face Spy Camera is a wearable spy camera. It’s shaped and looks like a standard button pin. Its’ bright yellow with two black dotted eyes and grin. The design is synonymous with the classic round yellow smiling face featured on clothing, accessories and products around the world. However, embedded inside one of the eyes is a micro camera that can record 720 x 480 AVI video and take high resolution pictures with just a click of a button.

The Photo Frame Spy Camera is an indoor spy cam that looks and works like a 4 x 6 photo frame. It can be placed in plain sight with portraits inside. There is a camera on the frame. The dark color frame camouflages the camera lens so it is unnoticeable and covert. With a press of a button it can record 720 x 480 AVI video continuously for over an hour.

According to Anderson, both spy camera products include a new replacement or money back guarantee. If Amazon customers are not completely happy with their SpyCrushers purchase they can contact SpyCrushers directly through Amazon for customer service and resolution.

“We stand 100% behind our products and service. Our customers are always welcomed to contact us for help if needed. Although the sale is for a limited time, we think customers and shoppers who love spy cameras will take full advantage of this sales opportunity. Both items also make for the perfect gift,” concluded Anderson.

Shoppers can locate the SpyCrushers spy cameras on Amazon when using the search term spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

