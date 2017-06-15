SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has recently announced its Ramadan and Eid collection has been released. SHUKR , one of the first Islamic Clothing companies that caters to Muslims in the West, has always separated itself from competitors by offering specific and appropriate seasonal collections.

In addition to a Ramadan collection, SHUKR also provides appropriate Islamic Clothing in different collections throughout the year- spring, summer, fall and winter included. Says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR, “It’s a perfect way to help distinguish ourselves from competition and brand ourselves as a religious Islamic brand with a contemporary, relevant, and sophisticated air.”

Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long dresses, long skirts, and wide leg jeans—which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores. SHUKR, an e-commerce store serves its customers through its three regional websites; USA, UK, and International. This new fall collection, along with the marketing campaign, will speak to SHUKR’s entire customer base, as it displays the beauty of Islam in different seasons.

“We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well” said Sillwood. “It’s very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; it is our goal to help them to do so.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s Collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

shukronline.com

press@ShukrClothing.com