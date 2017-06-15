Spain’s long coastline stretching through the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean and geographic proximity with access to different regions through its strategic position in the Iberian Peninsula have led pharmaceutical bottles market to expand quickly. This market is the focus of a new market intelligence report added to the massive online collection of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research report is titled as “Pharmaceutical Bottles Market – Spain Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.

As per the estimations of the report, the Spanish Pharmaceutical Bottles Market will progress at a steady CAGR of 3.8% between 2016 and 2024. The growth is mainly driven by the improvement in the drug delivery formats employed for pharmaceutical products. The introduction of plastic-made pharmaceutical bottles, on account of the ample availability of comparatively cheaper polymers, is expected to effect this market positively over the coming years. However, the growth may be hindered by the emergence of eco-friendly materials made bottles as a replacement for the pharmaceutical bottles and the increasing preference of consumers for flexible packaging systems, like blisters. The report includes market drivers, restraints, risks and the ongoing trend for the pharmaceutical bottles market along with their impact on demand during the forecast years. It also covers the study of opportunities available in Spain for pharmaceutical bottles along with value chain analysis of raw material manufacturers, packaging manufacturers, plastic bottles manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and end users within the value chain system.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, based on bottle type, application type, material type and end user. The main sectors that have emerged as the primary end users of pharmaceutical bottles in Spain are as follows:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Chemical Companies

Compounding Pharmacies

Healthcare Centers

Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

High-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) are the major types of materials used for the generation of pharmaceutical bottles in Spain. Among these, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material is experiencing a high growth rate and is projected to remain dominant in the upcoming years. The study also covers market size and growth forecast from 2017 to 2024 for each segment.

The report provides a detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the Spain market. Major players in this market are Gerresheimer AG., Alcion Plasticos, Maynard and Harris Plastics Ltd, Amcor Limited, Industrias Plasticas Puig and Pont Europe. Details such as company overview, financials, recent developments, strategies and SWOT analysis are duly covered as a part of company profiling in the report.

