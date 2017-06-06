The US Automatic Backwashing Filter Market, which is becoming more competitive with the change in market trends. As technology, demographics, and economic climate shift, the Backwashing Filter System manufacturers must innovate in order to stay competitive. Manufacturing in particular is positioned for domestic growth. The general challenges faced by the manufacturers include manufacturing skills gap, competition from companies overseas and emerging trends in robotics and automation which are way more fast and advanced than the current automated backwashing technology.

Some solutions to keep up with the demand are turning to automation, developing partnerships with local trade schools and colleges, implementing in-house mentoring and internship and optimizing the production line, balancing work flows and labor, or incorporating new technology. It’s an opportunity to bring up a new generation of highly-skilled workers by creating a pipeline of talent, arming them with the right skills, and focusing on the latest technology to turn the above mentioned challenges into opportunities.

Another challenge of the filtration business is liquid microfiltration, which covers the efficiency range between screens and membranes. Liquid microfiltration deals with large quantities of solids. Since Micro Filtration, Ultra Filtration and Reverse Osmosis are closely related, these advances are applicable to multiple processes and not MF alone.Recently studies have shown dilute KMnO4 preoxidation combined FeCl3 is able to promote coagulation, leading to decreased fouling, in specific the KMnO4 preoxidation exhibited an effect which decreased irreversible membrane fouling. Similar research has been done into the construction high flux poly (trimethylene terephthalate) (PTT) nanofiber membranes, focusing on increased throughput. Specialised heat treatment and manufacturing processes of the membrane’s internal structure exhibited results indicating a 99.6% rejection rate of TiO2 particles under high flux. The results indicate that this technology may be applied to existing applications to increase their efficiency via high flux membranes.

GE Water & Process Technologies is the major player in the market and they have developed economically viable, energy-efficient water treatment and have reused technologies to ensure sustainable use of water in power generation and other industrial sectors, such as mining, unconventional fuels, refining, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and steel production. They are working to increase their RnD investment by $25 billion by the tear 2020 and aims at reducing fresh water wastage by 20% till the year 2020. Their sustainable strategy has expanded their supply chain over to several nations, China and India being the top in the Asian mainland.

According to research report,

the backwash filter system industry in US, is going to grow at a healthy rate with major market drivers being new talent of skilled labours and technological advancements to make the filter systems even more durable.

