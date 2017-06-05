Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Clinical Laboratory Services Market – UAE Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”. Clinical Laboratory Services includes test types and service providers that are used to offer a high quality, cost-effective service and clinical expertise to the hospitals, and other healthcare units.

UAE Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Overview

The report on UAE clinical laboratory services market, analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report consists of an executive summary that provides information about the test types, and its segments market opportunity analysis, along with a market snapshot and comparative analysis, in terms of revenue %, for 2016.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the clinical laboratory services market, along with PEST analysis, of the UAE market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments, and their sub segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year, and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of test types, service providers, and their features, prices etc.

UAE Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Scope of the Report

This report provides in-depth analysis of the clinical laboratory services market. The stakeholders for this report include laboratories and pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies providing clinical test solutions and laboratory services. For providing a snapshot of this market to the stakeholders, executive summary section is included in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition for different test types and service providers. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the UAE clinical laboratory services market. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by test types and service providers that depicts the most attractive and significant segments in the UAE market in 2016.

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

UAE Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Segmentation

Based on test types, the UAE clinical laboratory services market has been segmented into clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, human genetics, tumor genetics. The clinical chemistry test type considered in the study include biochemistry, endocrinology. Based on medical microbiology & cytology test type, the clinical laboratory services market is segmented into HLA typing, haematology, blood bank/transfusion medicine, andrology, and toxicology. Based on service providers, the clinical laboratory services market is segmented into hospital-based laboratories, clinic-based laboratories, standalone laboratories, and clinical research organizations.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also comprises list major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the Clinical laboratory services market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, MIRACA HOLDINGS, Inc., Scientific Clinical Laboratories, Freiburg Medical Laboratory Middle East, National Reference Laboratory, STAR Metropolis Clinical Laboratories & Health Services, Anglo Arabian Health Care, Bio-Reference Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Genoptix Medical Laboratory and others.

The UAE clinical laboratory services market has been segmented as follows:

UAE clinical laboratory services Market, by Test Types

Clinical Chemistry Biochemistry Endocrinology

Medical Microbiology & Cytology HLA Typing Haematology Blood Bank/Transfusion Medicine Andrology Toxicology

Human Genetics

Tumor Genetics

UAE clinical laboratory services Market, by Service Provider

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinic-based Laboratories

Standalone Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

UAE clinical laboratory services Market, by Country

UAE

