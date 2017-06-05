Rich Meats is a renowned supplier of meat products in Cape Town. The owners of Rich Meats, Richard Urisohn and Peter Jacobs, have years of experience in the meat industry, constantly bringing innovation by introducing new products. They supply 200 different types of meat, and deliver butchery products to 51 restaurants in Cape Town.

Products

Rich Meats offers a wide selection of meats, ranging from steak cuts, lamb, full range of poultry, venison, cold meats to an array of sausage products, bacon, biltong etc.

Beef

They provide a variety of beef products, ranging from diced beef, flank steak, roasting sirloin, kebab, to ox liver and T bone steak.

Bacon

Their bacon products include diced bacon, prime cut bacon, back bacon and streaky bacon.

Pork

Their collection of pork meats includes pork Schnitzel, pork belly rib, pork steak, cracklings.

Cold Meats

They have a wide selection of cold meats including smoked chicken fillet, viennas , sliced gypsy ham, sliced Italian salami, Italian salami etc.

Sausage

They offer a large variety of sausages, from Italian sausages, pork chipolata, medium lamb sausages to chorizo fresh and pork bangers.

Lamb

Their deliver a range of lamb products like rump, lamb goulash, lamb leg, lamb flank, shoulder stew etc.

Poultry

They sell a number of poultry meats, from chicken mince, chicken fillets, chicken wings to chicken liver and duck.

Game

You can pick from a wide array of selections like ostrich fillets, springbok carpaccio, springbok goulash, springbok loin etc.

Burger

For your burger meat, you can choose beef burgers, gourmet burgers, barbeque burgers etc.

Mince

If you are looking for mince, you can select pork mince, lean mince, springbok mince, savoury mince or chicken mince.

How to Buy

You can buy their butchery products online at reasonable prices. If you want to buy products from them, you need to visit their official website. You can browse through their catalogue of meats, information on prices and deals, to make suitable choices.

For more information about Rich Meats visit their official website: http://richmeats.capetown/

About Rich Meats

Functional since 2000, Rich Meats is a leading butchery in Cape Town, delivering fine quality meats at reasonable prices. Beginning as a small company, Rich Meats has evolved considerably in the last few years. They have developed an outstanding reputation for their high quality products and good services.

Contact:

Unit 24 & 25, The Gallery Centre

Turf Club Rd, Milnerton

Cape Town, 7441

South Africa

richmeats.co.za

+27 21 551 5160