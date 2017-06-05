Let’s face it, the public notary industry can hardly be considered the breeding ground for even moderate change, let alone revolution. Yet one 12-year veteran of the trade has caused quite a stir with the release of her notary directory website.

“We’ve engineered a complete and dramatic change in the way searchers find a notary online. That’s the dictionary definition of revolutionary!” says Mary Pugh, creator and Chief Marketing Officer of www.NotarizeThis.info

According to Pugh, the old model, which every notary directory has subscribed to for years, has never worked. That’s because it turns a blind eye to the most important factor is business success: the customer. In this case, the customer is the person who needs a notary. The old model has always put the needs of the notary first.

So what makes NotarizeThis.info so different? Pugh sites several reasons:

The site boasts the largest searchable database of mobile notaries available to the public, exceeding 50,000 listings. Pugh says other sites claim to have as many as 25,000 listings, but if you count them all up there’s barely 6,000.

Searchers ONLY see the notaries in the geography they serve. No more searching by cities or counties…only to have the notary NOT serve that area. PINS let Notaries PINPOINT themselves on the map.

Search results are literally one click away. Fast and easy – that’s what searchers want.

Searchers can filter for specific qualifications. Checking 40 pieces of information, searchers have every detail, right at their fingertips. Filters for credentials, insurance, background checks and more help the searcher ONLY see that they need. This is true even for the basic “Free” listing, where most other directories allow only a name and phone number.

The paid “Professional” listings are professional in more than name only. They offer real business benefits to notaries interested in marketing themselves to prospects. More geographic coverage, profile photo and placement in the top PRO section of the list

“Professional” listings are easily affordable for Notaries starting at $10 a year. Other sites charge as much as 10 times this rate while offering far fewer marketing benefits.

New Features for Notaries:

NEW FILTERS: We have added some filters to make Profiles very robust.

RICH TEST: We allow “rich text” which means text can be formatted.

PHOTOS FOR PROS: for robust profile and attract more searchers

NEW ANALYTICS.

– Optimize the position of pin (pins)

– See how many times listing was clicked on

– See how many times pin(s) were included in search results.

– See how many times pins were excluded from search results.

– See average distance pins were from the searched locations.

AUTO RENEWAL: The system is set up to auto renew account on the anniversary of signing up. That can be turned off by Clicking on Account Services- then click on CANCEL AUTO RENEW. We send out a reminder before we auto renew, which gives NOTARIES a chance to cancel. Auto -renewal payments can be refunded. Contact support@notarizethis.info

NotarizeThis.info was designed to be a searcher-friendly site. Naturally, it attracts more searchers. And the more searchers, the more potential each listing notary has to earn more business.

Pugh says there are features now in the development phase that will further revolutionize the industry and give notaries far greater control over how they market their businesses. Asked for details, Pugh was very tight lipped. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Recently, www.Notarizethis.info was selected by www.notary2pro.com as the directory their founder and owner, Carol Ray selected for all her graduates to sign up on. Notary2Pro.com is the premier training program for comprehensive training for loan signing agents

www.NotarizeThis.info is a service of USA Pointer, a division of The SoNo Group, Inc., which specializes in marketing: Marketing revitalization, acquisition analysis, strategic planning & research for major CPG products. Specialist in data integration, sales automation, on-demand printing, spending analysis for strategic planning. Serving: global companies, advertising & promotion agencies, which serve global companies, entrepreneurial ventures and local politicians who want to win, with no negative campaigning.

