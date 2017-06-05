MPMS helps to improve and automate every major administrative process in a healthcare institute. Developed for ease-of-use, the solution features convenient accessibility, thereby leveraging the speed of transaction processing and profitability. MPMS manages purchase orders and tracks the inventory requirement efficiently, and maintains the entire supply chain associated with administrative process.

Research analysts forecast the Global Medical Practice Management Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical practice management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, and volume of MPMS.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Research report, Global Medical Practice Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request for Additional Insights on the Report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/311826

Key vendors

Allscripts

Cerner

CPSI

Epic Systems

General Electric Company

McKesson

Other prominent vendors

AdvancedMD

athenahealth

CureMD

Greenway Health

MacPractice

MediGain

Meditab

NextGen Healthcare

NueMD

Practice Fusion

Market driver

Increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Data security and privacy concerns

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Allscripts, Cerner, CPSI, Epic Systems, General Electric Company, McKesson, AdvancedMD, athenahealth, CureMD, Greenway Health, MacPractice, MediGain, Meditab, NextGen Healthcare, NueMD, and Practice Fusion.

Enquire more details of the report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/311826

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019