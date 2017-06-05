Albany, New York, June 5, 2017: Due to a rapid rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and self-directed medication behavior among consumers, the consumption of various kinds of health supplements that improves health and bodily functions is increasing. People are getting attracted towards such products. This has increased the sale of natural health supplements. A new research report titled as “Natural Health Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024” has been recently added to the vast online portfolio of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report analyzes the current market conditions as well as the future prospects of the global natural health supplements market.

The global natural health supplements market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2016 and 2024. At this pace, the market will reach a value of nearly US$ 70 billion by the end of 2024 from US$ 37 billion in 2016. The latest report on natural health supplements market begins with an executive summary that provides an overview of market, along with a future roadmap coupled with a brief snapshot of the market dynamics. This is followed by market taxonomy that segregates the global natural health supplements market into segments based on product type, source, application, sales channel and demographics. Besides this, there is a section of the report dedicated to study of the market dynamics of the global natural health supplements market. In addition, opportunities that are available in the global natural health supplements market are also identified, which is followed by the ongoing trends operating in the natural health supplements market.

One valuable aspect of the report is the presence of the PESTLE analysis, which is about various political, economic, technological, social, legal and environmental aspects of the global natural health supplements market and provides detailed explanation for each factor. In addition, there is an entire section of the report dedicated to the study of the forecast factors, their importance and impact and this section also gives ratings for the certainty of assumptions for the factors listed in the report. There is a section devoted to explaining the global natural health supplements market policies and regulatory scenario. This section also includes data about the different natural health supplements regulatory authorities operating across the world.

The final section of the report provides the competition landscape analysis. This is an attempt to assess the market share of various players in the global natural health supplements market. Each of the major market players is also featured individually, in which important information such as company details, company description, SWOT analysis, geographical presence, strategic overview and information about the financial health of the company is given. Some of the companies profiled in the report are Herbalife International Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutraceutical International Corporation, United Naturals Food, Inc., Blackmores Limited, Naturex SA, Evonik Industries AG, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Amway Corporation and others.

