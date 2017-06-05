The study of Global Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market 2017-2021 industry is very important to enhance business productivity and for the study of market forecast. This New Report presented by Orbis Reseach contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Companies/ Key Vendors Mentioned in this report are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde Group, Messer Group, Praxair, CRYOTEC Anlagenbau, Gulf Cryo, MATHESON Tri-Gas, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Welsco.

About Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication, Industrial gases are a group of elemental gases or chemical gases (inorganic or organic) that usually have a low molecular weight. These gases are used significantly for specific industrial applications. Nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, and acetylene are the commonly used industrial gases. The global industrial gases market is growing significantly since 2010. Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounts for a larger proportion of the market share. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the industrial development in the emerging countries, such as China and India.

Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.25% During the Period 2017-2021.

Download PDF Sample of Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/311810

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Global Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-gases-market-for-metals-and-metal-fabrication-market-2017-2021

Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Linde Group

• Messer Group

• Praxair

Place Purchase Order for this Report@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/311810

Other prominent vendors

• CRYOTEC Anlagenbau

• Gulf Cryo

• MATHESON Tri-Gas

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso

• Welsco

Market driver

• Increased demand from end-user industries

Market challenge

• High cost of production and uncertain return on investments

Market trend

• Increasing demand for integrated distribution channel

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market segmentation by product

PART 06: Market segmentation by end users

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution mode

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Industrial gases and their applications

Exhibit 02: Processes involved in metal fabrication

Exhibit 03: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry 2016 and 2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 04: Forecast: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry 2016-2021

Exhibit 05: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 06: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry by end user 2016

Exhibit 07: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry by end user 2021

Exhibit 08: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry by end user 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 09: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry for metal manufacturing 2016 and 2021($ billions)

Exhibit 10: Forecast: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry for metal manufacturing 2016-2021

Exhibit 11: Growth of world crude steel production August 2015 to January 2017 (%)

Exhibit 12: Global aluminum production 2014

Exhibit 13: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry for automobile 2016 and 2021($ billions)

Exhibit 14: Forecast: Global industrial gases market for metals and metal fabrication industry for automobile 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 15: Global automotive industry growth 2008, 2013, and 2018