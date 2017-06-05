Semiconductors are crystalline or amorphous solids having conductivity between conductors and insulators, and making it a good medium for the control of electric current. Semiconductor materials are important materials in the fabrication of electronics devices. The semiconductor materials are often doped with impurities for modulating their electrical properties. Diamond materials are gaining traction among semiconductor manufacturers because of their high thermal conductivity, and electron and hole mobility in comparison with other semiconductor materials.

Research analysts forecast the Global Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diamond materials for semiconductor market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AKHAN Semiconductor

Advanced Diamond Technologies

Element Six

IIa Technologies

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Sumitomo Electric

Other prominent vendors

Diamond Materials

Evince Technology

Microwave Enterprises

NeoCoat

Scio Diamond Technology

Market driver

Increasing implementation of next-generation telecommunication network

Market challenge

High production cost of synthetic diamonds

Market trend

Growing number of IoT devices

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

