Daily thanthi is a No.1 leading tamil newspaper providing latest breaking news in tamilnadu, chennai, India, Worldwide and etc . Daily Thanthi provides information, Spiritual stories related to religions. And also it provides celebration details of

Hindu religious. Daily Thanthi provides the health care tips, yoga tips, yoga news online, health news in tamil, Excercise details, health tips for Women,etc.Daily Thanthi tamil newspaper provides the historical event of India, Chennai ,Tamilnadu and Worldwide..Daily Thanthi also have the facility of displaying videos related to cinema, breaking news, etc.

For More News, Please Visit:

http://www.dailythanthi.com