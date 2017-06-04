Highly-regarded company Kyotsujigyo Inc. recently introduced Yojyo Henshi Ko to markets outside of Japan, offering a natural-based liver supplement that is clinically proven to improve liver health.

Tokyo, Japan, June 3rd, 2017 — Highly-regarded company Kyotsujigyo Inc. recently introduced Yojyo Henshi Ko to markets outside of Japan, offering a natural-based liver supplement that is clinically proven to improve liver health.

Yojyo Henshi Ko, known as YHK ( http://www.yhktherapy.com/en/what-is-yhk/ ), has a patented formula specifically geared toward being as natural as possible. The formula consists of the following powerful herbs: panax pseudo ginseng, euccommia ulmoides, licorice root and rhizoma polygonati. These ingredients are known in nature to have strong anti-oxidant and healing effects in the body. “Yojyo Henshi Ko is the liver therapy of nature,” said Kyotsujigyo Hong Kong Branch Manager James Ma. “Our company has more than 25 years of experience in inventing healing supplements, and YHK is one that is specifically designed for liver recovery.”

With more than 30 different clinical scientific studies conducted and many research papers published, YHK is the most advanced liver protection supplement currently available. The scientific-based supplement holds patents in the United States, Canada, Japan, Europe and China. “Our product is suitable for people with all kinds of liver problems and conditions, especially for those who have chronic liver problems,” Ma said.

Published research data collected by the U.S. National Library of Medicine (PubMed.gov) indicates that YHK can help treat and prevent NASH. NASH, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (a type of fatty liver disease), is becoming increasingly common for people who do not consume large amounts of alcohol. It is predicted to be the leading cause of liver transplants by the year 2020. This condition is caused by liver inflammation and damage due to the buildup of fat in the liver. The damage causes the liver to not work as well as it should. Additionally, NASH can cause scarring on the liver and lead to cirrhosis. Clinical data shows that YHK can strengthen and recover liver function and lower the ALT liver enzyme level.

Currently, there is no known medical treatment for NASH, which makes YHK a unique and viable option for people who suffer from liver problems. “When YHK is taken as directed, enzyme levels will lower and normalize,” said Ma, explaining YHK’s immediate results. “More than ninety percent of chronic liver disease patients saw liver improvement after 14 days of use.”

YHK has received a great deal of positive consumer feedback on its website. Customer reviews claim that the supplement does precisely what it guarantees to do, produces life-changing results, and improves health and liver function. Since it is composed of all-natural ingredients, YHK is safe to take with other medicines.

Professionally-recommended, YHK can strengthen and repair liver cells; recover and protect liver function; help the liver function properly; and prevent further damage—all with no health side effects. It is considered to be safe for long-term use.

Consumers can also experience the following benefits when taking YHK as suggested:

* Improved energy level

* Better appetite

* Improved sleep

* Improved skin

* Reduced side effects from other medications.

* Enhanced immune system

* Reduce risk of liver cancer

Kyotsujigyo was founded in the early 90’s by S.H. Sha, a Musashino University professor who specialized in health maintenance, anti-aging and disease prevention, and it is committed to helping people improve and maintain their health. The company has expertise in Japanese Kampo Medicine and many of its research work is listed in the U.S. National Library of Medicine. In addition, Kyotsujigyo is a member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Liaison Program.

For more information about Kyotsujigyo or YHK, visit http://www.kyotsujigyo.net or http://www.yhktherapy.com .

