Albany, New York, May 03, 2017: A new forecast report, focusing on the future growth prospects of starter culture market has been recently broadcasted to the mega-repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) with a title of “Starter Culture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. This study analyzes the present market situation as well as the future prospect of the global starter culture market for the given forecast period.

This overall study presents a holistic overview of the market including in-depth analysis of the historical data, along with a forecast for the period of 2016-2024. It also sheds light on the ongoing trend in the global starter culture market. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, risks and opportunities impacting the market’s growth trajectory are investigated within the report, both qualitatively and quantitatively. The competitive dynamics of the industry is inspected with the aid of analytical business profiling of the key companies. The major technological developments in recent times are also discussed in the report to inform about their potential impact over the coming years.

As per the analyst’s predictions, the global starter culture market will surge at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. The major drivers responsible for this growth are escalating demand from the food and beverages industry and rising healthcare awareness among people. Besides this, technological advancements in the recent times, for example genetically modified start cultures, are likely to power growth in the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices and stringent regulations on microorganisms are anticipated to challenge the market’s growth.

For proper understanding, the global starter culture market is segregated on the basis of product type, application and geographical region. On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into molds, yeast and bacteria. Based on application, market is segmented into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Currently, yeast start culture dominates the alcoholic beverages segment whereas bacteria is the most popular in the non-alcoholic beverages segment. Geographically, the global market for start culture is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Of these, the report identifies Europe as the most lucrative regional market, due to the high demand for alcoholic beverages.

Some of the key companies operating in the global starter culture market include Angel Yeast CO. Ltd, Lesaffre Group, CSK Food Enrichment B.V, Lallemand Inc, Dohler Group, Lactina Ltd, Wyeast laboratories Inc. and Danisco A/S. The report perceives the nature of the competition in the market as very stiff with the leading players constantly investing in research and development to improve their product portfolio and gain market share.

