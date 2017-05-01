Albany, New York, May 01, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report to the ever-expanding online collection of market intelligence on the global industry verticals regarding the Industrial Gloves Market. Industrial gloves are used to protect the hands of the workers from being damaged from exposure to heat, corrosive materials and various types of harmful chemicals. Several industries work with hazardous chemicals, and corrosive materials that can severely damage the hands of the workers. Industrial gloves find major application in industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food, chemicals and various others. Additionally, apart from protection, these gloves are designed to provide superior comfort to the wearers. Further, these gloves do not reduce the sensitivity or agility that is required while working.

Several types of gloves find application in the industries that require the usage of personal protective equipment. Disposable gloves find major application in industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals and food among others. Such gloves are made of nitrile, a material which is highly durable against acids, oils and greases.

The Asia Pacific industrial gloves market has been segmented on the basis of product, material, application and country. The report provides the current market size in terms of revenue and volume (USD Billion and Billion Pairs) and anticipates its status over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes factors driving and inhibiting growth of the industrial gloves market. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.

Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market: Trends and Opportunities

High production of gloves in Asia Pacific is the key factor complementing the growth of the market. Malaysia is the frontrunner for the production of industrial gloves market in Asia Pacific. Malaysia’s dominance in this market is majorly due its natural rubber resources and constant support from the country’s government to industrialize natural resources and implement competitive advantages, which has allowed the country to attain the maximum market share in terms of production. Further, Malaysia has developed a manufacturing sector which can leverage its natural resources to form a competitive advantage. Major manufacturers of industrial glove such as Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega Sdn Bhd. and Top Glove Co. are based in Malaysia. There are more than 100 glove factories in the country, out of which 60 are located in Selangor. Other key provinces such as Perak, Negri Sembilan, Penang and Johor, hosts a number of manufacturing units for industrial gloves.

Further, the rubber industry in Malaysia is a major industry among the twelve national key economic area sectors. Since the country is the major producer of latex/rubber gloves, the government also offers special benefits such tax breaks and lowered gas prices. Reduced gas prices are imperative since the cost of gas accounts for roughly 15% of the manufacturing cost of rubber gloves.

Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market: Segmentation by Product

The market has been classified on the basis of product into re-usable gloves and disposable gloves where the latter dominated the market both in terms of revenue and volume. Disposable gloves find major application in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare and food industry. Increasing incidences of pandemic diseases such as swine flu (H1N1) is one of the major factors fuelling the demand for disposable gloves across the globe. Further, the need for prevention of fatal infections/ control aids is another major factor driving the growth of disposable gloves market. Disposable gloves are imperative in medical environments, especially in the operating room. Several pairs of surgical gloves are used in a single surgical case and owing to the rising number of surgeries across the globe, the disposable gloves market is expected to witness a rapid growth in during the forecast period.

Re-usable gloves are primarily used in industries such as construction, transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas and several others. The usage of industrial gloves as a personal protective equipment is relatively low as compared to the other PPE products. Moreover, re-usable gloves find minimal application in the application segment of industrial segment. Re-usable gloves are more durable than its counterpart as they are designed for heavy usage to prevent accidents such as cuts, electrocution and several other injuries.

Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market: Other Key Segments

On the basis of material, the market has been classified into rubber/latex, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene and others. The others segment are inclusive of cotton, aluminum, leather, butyl and various others. Rubber and nitrile dominated the market both in terms of revenue and volume in 2016 and is expected to maintain a similar trend throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been classified into pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food, chemicals, manufacturing and others. Further, on the basis of country, the market has been segmented on the basis of county into India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia Pacific. Malaysia and Thailand accounted for the major market share in 2016 and both countries are expected to retain their positions throughout the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players operating in this industry include Top Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corporation Bhd and 3M Company.

The report segments the industrial gloves market as:

Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, by Product:

Disposable Gloves

Re-Usable Gloves

Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, by Material:

Rubber/Latex

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Healthcare

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Others

Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, by Country:

India

China

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

