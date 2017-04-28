Queensland, Western Australia, 18 April 2017 – Tapatak Oz the tap Syllabus provides tap dance lessons and preparing for the tap exams.

Dancing is an art form that has been around since the dawn of civilization. People are musical creatures, and music is in our blood. Transforming musical sounds in body movement and you get what we are calling dancing. As there are many genres of music, there are many types of dancing. Some are more mellow, while others are more energetic. Tap dancing is one of the more dynamic, and it is great way to exercise as well as to learn your body. Tap dancing roots come from the American slaves in the 19th century. Together with jazz and similar musical genres, tap dancing became a popular form of dance among all the people in the USA, and later the whole world. Today, tap dancing is practiced by people of all ages. It is a great way to make your kids feel the music, and exercise at the same time, that is why many parents are looking for tap program that their kids can benefit from.

If you want to teach tap dancing, Tapatak Oz the tap Syllabus provides the best tap dance program on the market. There are four available tap dance syllabus from Tapatak Oz. Depending in what you need, you can select the junior, senior, adult or complete pack. There is even a pack for tiny tots, if you, as a parent, want to introduce you child into the world of tap dancing from an early age. In each pack, there is included the necessary music on which the student can teach tap; a manual that includes all the theory you need to ace the tap examinations; and a handful of instructional videos that demonstrate various techniques. The instructional videos are made with the age group in mind. For example, the junior pack videos are more creative and fun, thus capturing the attention of young kids. After you buy a pack, you will be able to access it anytime, considering the resources are online non-stop. In case you have an unclarity, you can contact the creator of Tapatak Oz Christine Denny for the solutions to your issue.

Learning tap with Tapatak Oz tap curriculum is one of the most enjoyable way to master tap dancing.

About Tapatak Oz:

Tapatak Oz was created by Christine Denny, a tap dancer with over 25 year of experience of performing, choreographing, teaching tap and writing journalistic articles.

Contact:

Contact Person: Christine Denny

Company: Tapatak Oz

Email: info@tapatak-oz.com

Phone: +61 408 683 221

Website: http://www.tapatak-oz.com