Ultra wide band (UWB) is the radio technology that is used for conducting large quantity of digital data over a wide-ranging scale of frequency bands with very low power for a short distance. While in acting in the same frequency band, ultra wideband do not get distracted by carrier wave transmission as well as conventional narrowband. It carries a property to transmit the enormous amount of data up to 230 feet at the very low power which range less than 0.5 MW. Ultra wide band Market is usually compared with other short distance wireless technology such as Bluetooth as well as with long distance wireless technology that is Wi-Fi.

Ultra Wideband (UWB) Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

Majorly, due to the growth in healthcare and retail sector is directly driving the market of Ultra wideband (UWB) market globally. The key factor that lifts the market growth of Ultra-wideband (UWB) worldwide is its capacity to track assets with accuracy. It is one the fastest-growing technology which withholds enormous market growth prospect. Indoor location tracking is encountered as a dominating application among other applications.

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology offers its benefits to the varied range of domain ranging from healthcare to defense. Another prime form is ultra wideband (UWB) technology based real-time location system (RTLS) or wireless sensor network solution. It is emerged as an excellent replacement of wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) or radio frequency identification (RFID), as it has better potential to locate or track the precise location of any objects, which is difficult to track using above mentioned technologies due to difficulty concrete wall.

Although demand and necessity of ultra-wideband (UWB) in the healthcare, retail, and household activities can be seen significantly, factors such as low range, restricted throughput and high pricing of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology are performing as the main hindrance for the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market growth to a certain extent.

Regarding geography, the global ultra-wideband (UWB) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The ultra-wideband (UWB) market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the presence of large number of ultra-wideband (UWB) market players in the U.S and Canada and massive practice of ultra wideband based RTLS/WSN technologies, precisely in the retail and healthcare sector escalates the demand of ultra-wideband (UWB) in North America by making it a leading region in ultra-wideband (UWB) market worldwide. The second main region is Western Europe in which countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and U.K practices ultra wideband based RTLS/WSN technologies. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are becoming emerging market in ultra-wideband (UWB) making Asia Pacific Excluding Japan developing region for ultra-wideband (UWB) market space; this is because of the high industrial growth of manufacturing and retail domain. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate.