The increasing use of package in radar systems in semiconductors, electronics, homeland security and unmanned vehicles is one of the key driving factors that has been boosting the growth in the global Package in Radar market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, component, frequency band, and geography.

Increased use of radars in unmanned vehicle is one of the driving factors of package in radar system. In addition, modern warfare systems are emerging such as electronic warfare and network centric warfare in which the use of radar is essential. However, the need of high initial capital investment to develop and manufacture smart package in radar systems is one of the key restraining factors which impede the growth generated in this market. Besides, the product portfolio of the major manufacturers in this market cater mainly to the demand of the semiconductors and electronics industry. In spite of this, the market opportunities for this product lie in the fact that the key players have been undertaking extensive efforts for the reduction of production cost as well as for the enhancement of operational efficiency.

On the basis of applications, the global Package in Radar market is segmented into consumer electronics, commercial, and defense. The commercial segment has been leading this market and is expected to have a promising growth in the coming years. The development in commercial package in radar systems is attributable to the increased demand for these radars across different industries including oil and gas and automotive.

By technology, the global Package in Radar market is segregated into continuous wave and pulse. The pulse package is the leading segment at present. This growth is because of the rising application of pulse radars to efficiently and accurately detect objects and to estimate their range.



The global package in radar market is further categorized based on components into receiver, antenna, and transmitter. Traditionally, the antenna segment has been growing at the fastest rate. This is due to different technological progresses in this sector. For example, the restrictions of orthodox radars are overcome with help from innovative electronically steered arrays technology that has made surveillance even more efficient.

On the basis of frequency bands, the global package in radar market is divided into HF, V/UHF, L, S, C, X, K/KU/KA, and milimetric bands. C band packages in radars generally account for the highest growth rates, since these radars are used in commercial applications including weather forecasting, as well as military applications.

The global Package in Radar market is further categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Middle East and Africa,and Latin America. North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe. There is high demand for unmanned aerial vehicles in air surveillance for home security along with coastal surveillance in this region. The Asia Pacific Package in Radar market segment records the highest growth rates. This development is credited to the increasing unrest and disputes among some nations in this region that has resulted to a rise in surveillance systems procurement.

The key vendors in the global Package in Radar market are Lockheed Martin Corporation ( The U.S), SAAB group(Sweden) , Rockwell Collins, Inc.(The U.S), Honeywell International (The U.S), Inc., Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S), BAE Systems(U.K), Northrop Grumman Corporation(The U.S), the Raytheon Company(The U.S), Thales Group( France) and many more. Most of the leading market players are based in the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, which dominate the global Package in Radar market. Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.) has been one of the key suppliers operational in the global market. The company has focused on research and development activities of innovative and improved package in radar systems in the recent past.

