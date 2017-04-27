The metatrader 4 or MT4WhiteLable.net MetaTrader White-Label provides a solution that serves as a professional solution for all those individuals and insititutional partners who are looking at improving their existing brand. The robust technology provides a cost-effective turnkey solution that can take your business to the next level. There are several MT4 server licenses that are owned by MT4WhiteLabel.net. These licenses are hosted in the facilities NY4 (Equinix New York) that offers complete White-Label solutions to the new as well as existing brokers. Metatrader 4 has become very popular among the institutions and individuals who want to enhance their brand image. The platform has been developed by Metaquotes, which is the partner in the field of trading solutions for brokers. MT4 is a perfect security system that has an allocated architecture and helps in powerful automated trading and mobile trading. Some of the other distinctive features of metatrader 4 include multi-language support, multicurrency. MT4 is alsy very reilable and safe. It has open interfaces (MetaTrader 4 API) and web-trading. It fixes API bridge by providing connectivyt to multiple liquidity sources, front-end trading platforms and APIS. The fully managed MetaTrader WL solutions are also hosted in some of the premium data centers. MT4 provides custom competitive hosting solutions in Equinix LD4, NY4 and TY3.

You can also now get a custom MT4 terminal with your company name and logo. This is enough to start offering trading services to the clients using your own brand. By being your own boss and having your own Forex Brockerage, you have the liberty to decide on the kind of clients that you would like to accept. You can also dictate terms on the commission that you would like to charge. You are also free to decide on what kind of special deals you would like to offer to your clients. You will have 24 X 7 technical support at your disposal that will help you inc ase of any kind of difficulties you face technically. The entire setup will be flexible and as per your choice and the conditions will be convenient to you. The entire set-up cost would also be low and quick. Your company will come to the spot light and your client base would increase substantially. MT4 White Label works with all the leading banks, brokers and institutions to address some of the most burning problems in the forex industy and provides solutions, connects trading platforms and providing liquidity.

Do you want to enhance your business to the highest level? Then you are at the perfect place. MT4whitelabel offers the top brokers like metatrader 4, which increases your Forex trading experience. Check our website for more details @ http://mt4whitelabel.net/

Contact Details:

MT4 White Label

Samsung Hub Centre, Level 8,

3 Church Street

Singapore

049483

+65.31590388

info@mt4whitelabel.net

Skype: mt4whitelabelnet@outlook.com