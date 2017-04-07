The report studies Mica Tape for Insulation in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Mica Tape is a high quality insulation material, non-toxic, tasteless, high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance, anti-aging, corrosion resistance, dielectric strength up to A-level. Especially its high temperature resistance and re-processing cannot be replaced by other material, and is the best high temperature resistance, insulation material.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Mica Tape for Insulation in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ISOVOLTA Group
VonRoll
Pamica
Meifeng Mica
Chhaperia
Glory Mica
Nippon Rika
Spbsluda
Haiying Insulation
OKABE MICA
Electrolock
Jyoti
Cogebi
Sakti Mica
Ruby Mica
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Mica Glass Tape
Mica Polyester Tape
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Motors (Medium Voltage)
Motors (High Voltage)
Generator
Other
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Mica Tape for Insulation market.
