Global Fluorotelomers Market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 539.3 million by 2020, as per a new research report by HexaResearch. Increasing application scope in fire fighting systems owing to growing safety concerns is likely to drive market growth. Increasing usage in industrial & medical textiles owing to properties such as stain resistance and superior surface finishing for drapes and gowns is anticipated to drive the demand. Stringent norms by regulatory bodies such as EPA due to environmental effects caused by raw materials such as tetrafluoroethylene and vinylidene fluoride are expected to challenge industry growth.

Fluorotelomers alcohol (FTOH) was the largest consumed product segment and accounted for over 30% of the total volume in 2013. They are widely used in carpet and surfactant applications. Growing household sector in China, India and Middle East in light of rapid urbanization is expected to promote importance of carpets and surfactants. Fluorotelomer iodide is likely to witness fastest gains at CAGR of 13.1% up to 2020.

Key report insights suggest:

• Global fluorotelomers market size was estimated 21.03 kilo tons in 2013 and may register 47.8 kilo tons by 2020 growing with an estimated CAGR of 12.5% from 2014 to 2020.

• Textiles applications witnessed highest fluorotelomers industry consumption and accounted for 34.8% of the total demand in 2013 and are also likely to witness highest gains of 13.6% up to 2020. Technological advancement in textile sector along with positive outlook on apparel industry is expected to promote demand. Fire fighting foams applications were the second largest and are anticipated to witness below average growth rates of 11.4% from 2014 to 2020.

• Asia Pacific fluorotelomers market dominated the regional demand and accounted for 46.3% of the total share in 2013. Presence of large scale industries coupled with government norms towards adopting fire fighting systems and safety norms for industrial applications is likely to drive regional growth. European region is anticipated to witness moderate growth rates of 12.1% from 2014 to 2020.

• This industry is characterised by government regulations and is technology centric. Key companies involved are Fluoryx Inc, DuPont, TCI Chemicals, Fluoryx Inc. and Wilshire Technologies.

