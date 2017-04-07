Got to attend a party next weekend? Confused about what to wear? Or unable to decide what type of dress to opt for? Stress no more! We are here to help you out with this hassle. We have listed the best type of evening gowns that you can wear to a party:

Off shoulder gowns:

These evening gowns are the perfect ones to wear to parties. This style is in vogue and these gowns look really beautiful. They compliment your beauty bones and shoulders and give you an elegant look.

Mermaid gowns:

These are beautiful fishtail gowns that give you an enchanting look.The skirt may or may not be of the same color or texture. Mermaid gowns can be worn to make your evening attendance a magnificent one.

Bling gowns:

These gowns have a shimmery appearance. Bling gowns are full of shine and sparkles and can make you stand out of the crowd. The shine imparted from the sparkling evening gowns gives a star-like look.

Ball gowns:

Ball gowns are short sleeved and have elegant neck designs. These flattering necklines are generally meant to display intricately designed neck pieces.

See through back gowns:

These evening gowns give you a bold look and look extremely stylish. These see-through back gowns have lace details and can be worn to such parties where you want to carry a bold look.

Prom gowns:

If you wish to carry a stunning and attractive look without compromising your comfort, these evening gowns are the best choice for you. These gowns vary from knee length to the full floor length.

One shoulder gowns with a slit:

These evening gowns are said to best-suited for the ones who have a perfect curvy body. One shoulder gowns with a slit give you an outstanding look and can be worn to formal events.

Short length gowns:

As the name suggests, these evening gowns are of a short length and extend only up to the knees. You can opt for these gowns when you want a gorgeous and serene look.

Formal gowns:

Designed to fit the body perfectly, these evening gowns are meant to be worn on formal occasions. Formal gowns portray the shape and the curves of the body efficaciously.

Vintage gowns:

Vintage gowns are inspired by old and classic styles. These evening gowns impose a classy and elegant look.