New Delhi, 5th April 2017: Ricoh India Ltd., a leader in the field of Imaging Solutions and IT Services, today announced the launch of two new models of colour multifunction printer (MFP) – MP C2004SP and MP C2504SP. Powered by Workstyle Innovation Technology, the ingenious feature set of the MFPs redefines the way users print and share information in modern work environment. A new sound-reducing design, which incorporates an anti-vibration system and noise-absorbing materials, makes for quieter operation gives an edge to this product.

With the Ricoh MP C2004SP & MP C2504SP, businesses and enterprises can customize their work through iconic automated shortcuts, user-specific security controls and fingertip access to critical information that help drive productivity. This is combined with banner printing capabilities for high-quality output and a new Intel processor to help productivity and speed up jobs. With Ricoh’s various device and document management software’s and solutions such as Card Authentication, Cloud connectivity or remote monitoring, these devices can fit into any workflow, existing or new.

A standout component of the Workstyle Innovation Technology portfolio is the new 10.1″-wide Android powered Super VGA Smart Operation Panel that empowers users to create one-touch shortcuts for mundane tasks, pin informational widgets and have quick access to important work. The intuitive grid design of the touchscreen offers a wide range of embedded Apps that simplifies the most complex workflows. This streamlined interface relies on actions already familiar to smartphone and tablet users, leveraging pinching, flicking and swiping gestures.

To meet print requirement with speed and accuracy, the Ricoh Smart Device Connector facilitates quick access to MFPs by registering it with any smart device via NFC, Bluetooth, a QR code, or the IP address of an MFP. In addition, the devices can be equipped with a variety of security features, including Card Authentication Control, Data Encryption and Data Overwrite Capability that supports information to move in a swift and secure way.

Commenting on the launch, Yuki Uchida, VP & CMO, Ricoh India said, “Ricoh’s printing technology is constantly refined to minimize work disruption for professionals. Our new devices simplify the complex procedures through innovative solutions. Equipped with a wide range of smart features that can be integrated seamlessly into smartphones or tablets, organizations can operate efficiently and cost effectively.”

Delivering up to 25 colour pages per minute with impressive finishing, these hi-tech devices also innovative feature the new Human Detection Sensor Technology which detects approaching users and activates key operations for immediate use. Once triggered, the device can recover from sleep mode in less than one second making your productivity count, you spend less and your environmental impact is reduced.