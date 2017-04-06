According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global low-e glass market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, automotive, and other industries. The global low-e glass market is expected to reach an estimated $64.8 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy saving products with rapidly increasing construction activities.

In this market, single low-e glazing, double low-e glazing, and triple low-e glazing are the segments by glazing type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that double low-e glass glazing is expected to show the highest growth and it is also expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 because it provides energy efficient and better cost effective solution to maintain the thermal performance in windows.

By end use industry, the largest segment is expected to remain building and construction. It is also expected to show the highest growth due to the stringency in national building codes related to energy efficiency for various countries and growing construction activities.

APAC is expected to be the largest as well as the highest growth market due to the rapidly increasing construction activities in China and India in addition to strict governmental regulations for building safety across the globe.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include the increasing usage of advanced nanotechnology in low-e glass and lightweight glazing. Nippon sheet glass, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass Co ltd, Xinyi Glass Holdings, and Central Glass Co. are the major manufacturers of the low-e glass market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed in the global low-e glass market by end use, by glazing type, by coating type, and region, has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Low-E Glass Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the global low-e glass market by glazing type, end use, and region, as follows:

By Glazing Type [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Single Low-E Glass

• Double Low-E Glass

• Triple Low-E Glass

By End Use Industry [Volume (million square meters) and Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Buildings

– Office

– Retail

– Education

– Hospitality

– Healthcare

– Others

• Automotive

• Others

By Coating Type [Value ($ billion)]:

• Offline Low-E Glass

• Online Low-E Glass

By Region [Volume (million square meters) and Value $ billion from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global low-e glass market by glazing (single low-e glass, double low-e glass, and triple low-e glass ), end use building (office, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare and others), automotive and others, by coating type (offline and online) and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing customer demands in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material / product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?