Three months ago, Google and Yahoo! announced that they have joined forces to Microsoft MSN support a unified system of submitting Web pages to their crawlers. Google launched their Google Sitemaps protocol as part of their Microsoft easily work in June 2005 and Yahoo! recently with their Yahoo! Site Explorer.On the sitemaps.org website, it states that Microsoft is also supporting this new protocol standard but any question your mind speak customer care that lies yet to be answered is – How is MSN Live’s Sitemaps Submission product going to function?The day the information was released to the public, the General Manager of Live support for MSN, Ken Moss, announced that they are excited to be a part of the Sitemaps protocol standard. Ken Moss states, “We are 100% behind this protocol – this kind of collaboration will help improve the search experience for all of our customers, and we are working hard to release full support in 2007”.

