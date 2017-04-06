At the recently concluded research conference organized by Christ University in Bangalore, Indian scholars and researchers in finance and economics presented their research work and received incentives (ranging from US$300 to US$500) from IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the US-based association of accountants and financial professionals in business.

Raef Lawson, Ph.D., CMA, CPA, CFA, Vice President of Research and Policy at IMA visited Bangalore for this three-day conference and personally gave his feedback to the researchers.

“Research in the field of finance and economics helps develop and disseminate best practices that practitioners can use. Technological innovations such as big data, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence are currently transforming how and what work is done across all industries,” stated Lawson who leads the global thought leadership efforts and oversees student and academic relations programs at IMA.

As early as December last year, Christ University invited researchers across India and abroad to send their research abstracts for review and selection. A total of 56 submitted their research work and 42 were selected for presentation at the conference. The top three papers received awards and incentives from IMA.

The Best Paper award was given to Ms. V. Vijaya, Research Scholar at Alagappa University and Asst. Professor at Institute for Technology and Management for her research entitled, “Monitoring Public Moods and Emotions in Indian Stock Market: Global Cues and Twitter Sentiments.”

The second best paper was awarded to Mr. R. Gowri Shankar, Assistant Professor, School of Business Studies and Social Sciences; and Dr. Tomy K. Kallarakal, Associate Dean, Department of Commerce; both from Christ University for their research on the Pre- and Post- Effect of Brexit on Selected Stock prices.

The third best paper was awarded to A.S.Suresh, Associate Professor, Institute of Management, Christ University and Scholar SCSVM University; and Dr. S.Ramesh, Dean, Faculty of Commerce & Management at Mount Carmel College, Bangalore for their research on the factors affecting front-end operations, in multi-brand retail domestic supermarkets.

“India remains one of the fastest growing emerging market economies. The importance of research and innovation in the field of finance and economics cannot be overstated. We are glad that this conference was able to provide a platform for researchers to think together and understand diverse yet relevant issues affecting markets and businesses,” concluded Dr. Theresa Nithila Vincent, Head of the Department of Commerce at Christ University in Bangalore who spearheaded the conference.

In 2016, Christ University and IMA signed a memorandum of understanding to offer the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) program with an objective to develop global skills and competencies for finance and accounting students of Christ University. The CMA is IMA’s flagship certification and is the leading management accounting credential in the world.