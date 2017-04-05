Velvetcase.com, India’s multi-brand jewellery destination presents its latest Spring Summer Collection. Taking inspiration from the blooming season, the brand offers an exciting range of dainty and chic accessories in floral motifs. The collection comprises of sleek pendants, stunning danglers, trendy rings, stylish textured ear cuffs and ear studs beautifully crafted in rose gold and embellished with stunning white diamonds.

Reflecting the freshness of blossoming flowers and essence of the spring season, the brand’s latest offering incorporates mesmerizing pieces that perfectly blend contemporary style and unique designs. Taking cue from the nature this fashionable range of light-weight and edgy jewellery is a perfect pick for any outings or day-to-day wear. So grab these elegant pieces by Velvetcase.com and give an ultra-chic makeover to your looks.

Price: On Request

Available at: Velvetcase.com

About VelvetCase.com

Velvetcase.com is a jewellery e-commerce marketplace headquartered in Mumbai, India. Established in November 2012 by KapilHetamsaria and Runit Shah, VelvetCase recently a second round of $1.5 million, which was led by Uniqorn Ventures with participation of angel investors, TV Mohandas Pai and S Somasegar.

A managed marketplace, it has over 1-lac products and 300+ listed brands and designers from all corners of the country. It features both traditional and contemporary designs in fashion and precious jewellery. It also offers custom-made jewellery with features like easy EMI, international lab certification and free insured shipping among others.

