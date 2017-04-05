Albany, New York, April 5, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled ‘Global Market Study on Membrane Technology in Pharmaceutical, Biopharma and Life Sciences: North America to Witness Highest Growth by 2019. Membrane technology is widely used in various development phases of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Membrane technology includes applications from laboratory drug research to large scale pharmaceutical production. Applications of membrane technology in pharmaceutical, life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries include lab-scale DNA and protein separation and analysis, drug screening, cell culturing and examination and virus removal. Membrane technology offers a range of products and applications for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Major products include microarray products, multiwell filters, syringe membranes filters and bottle top filters. They have numerous applications in life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries.

The global market of membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences is categorized based on major technologies, such as ultrafiltraion, microfiltration, nanofiltration and chromatography.

In terms of geographic, North America has the largest market for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences. The U.S. represents the world’s largest market for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. With growth in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets, demand for membrane filtration would increase in North America.

In Europe, many associations, organizations and societies are actively involved in expansion and implementation of membrane technology in various industries including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences.

However, Asia is the fastest growing market for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences. The region is growing rapidly due to continuous development in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. In addition, Asia is witnessing growth in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries due to large population base, increasing healthcare awareness, rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing government healthcare spending.

Globally, the membrane technology market in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life science is growing due to single-use disposable technique for biopharmaceutical and stringent environmental regulations. Strict quality and safety standards in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), have increases the demand of membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences industry.

However, high capital and operational cost impede growth of the membrane technology market in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Membrane fouling is also one of the major concerns with membrane technology; it decreases membrane efficiency. Membrane filters need to be replaced or washed every three to four years to remove foulants. However, in the absence of an alternate and more efficient filtration technology, demand for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries is expected to witness healthy growth.

The report provides in-depth analysis and estimation of the global membrane technology market in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences from 2014 to 2019, considering 2013 as the base year for calculation. Additionally, data pertaining to current market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, trends and recent developments has been provided in the report Some of the major players in the membrane technology market for pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences industry are GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Pall Corporation, Sartorius, Merck Millipore and 3M. These key market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, growth strategies, sustainability and financial overview.

