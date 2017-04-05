Latest industry research report on Global Desulfurization and Denitrification Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.



Desulfurization and Denitrification is after floating ash in flue gas is roughly removed in the dry type electrostatic precipitator, the gas flows through the GGH extractor to be cooled to approximately 110 deg. C. In the spray cooler, the gas is further cooled to 60 – 70 deg. C, the desirable temperature level for desulfurization reaction, the necessary amount of ammonia for desulfurization and denitrification is added. The gas then moves into the process vessel, where E-beam is applied to it. In the process vessel, SOx and NOx are oxidized to become sulfuric acid and nitric acid, respectively, which in turn react with ammonia to produce fine particles of ammonium sulfate and ammonium nitrate, respectively.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Desulfurization and Denitrification in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Longking

SPC

Jiulong

Feida

KaiDi

United

Longyuan

BOQI

Sanrong

Combustion Control Technology

YONKER

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Desulfurization

Denitrification

Integration of Desulfurization & Denitrification

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fossil Fuel Power Station

Non Power Generation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Desulfurization and Denitrification market.



