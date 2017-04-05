Latest industry research report on Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
Analog-to-digital converter is an electronic integrated circuit which transforms a signal from analog (continuous) to digital (discrete) form. ADC provides a link between the analog world of transducers and the digital world of signal processing and data handling. ADC is used virtually everywhere where an analog signal has to be processed, stored, or transported in digital form. Some examples of ADC usage are digital volt meters, cell phone, thermocouples, and digital oscilloscope
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Analog-to-Digital Converters in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ADI
TI
Maxim
Intersil
STM
ON Semiconductor
Microchip
NXP
Cirrus Logic
XILINX
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pipeline ADC
SAR ADC
SigmaDelta ADC
Flash ADC
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Communications
Automotive
Industrials
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market.
