Albany, New York, April 4, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled ‘Maize Oil Market – Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023. Maize is a food and feed crop. The maize or corn oil is used for cooking purpose as well as in bio-fuel. In addition, the by-product is used as fertilizer and animal feed. Due to its diversified uses, the demand for maize oil is rising. The oil is used for salad dressing, as cooking oil and as a key ingredient in margarine. It is also used in food service industries.

The global Maize oil market is segmented by application as household usage, agricultural usage and industrial usage. Geographically, market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The key drivers of growth in this market are greater usage of maize oil in cooking in urban areas, demand for low-calorie oil and growing health concerns among consumers in emerging countries. Agronomist has developed high-oil varieties of maize or corn which is extremely low in calorie than others and makes perfect frying oil for health conscious people. Some of the restraining factors could be Government regulations on labeling, manufacturing and selling of the oil.

The Maize oil market globally is expected to grow with a significant single digit CAGR over the period of 2013- 2019. Maize oil is easy to digest and is beneficial to health. Health conscious people prefer using maize oil over other edible oils having high amount of saturated fatty acid. With rising literacy level in emerging countries, households are undergoing tremendous changes in consumption patterns.

Some of the key players in Maize oil Market are RPMG, Inc., Neshiel Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Soyyi?it Group, Cargill Inc among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

