Borosilicate Glass Industry Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022



Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with the main glass-forming constituents of silica and boron trioxide. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of ampoule bottle and solar energy industry.

Ask for Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/12868/request-sample



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Borosilicate Glass in China market. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schott

Corning

Kavalier

Duran

De Dietrich

NEG

Hilgenberg GmbH

JSG

Borosil

Northstar Glassworks

Asahi Glass

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Micoe

Tianxu

Haoji

Sichuang Shubo

Tianyuan

Aijia Glass

Yao Guo

Yuanshen Group

Four Stars Glass

Yong Xin

Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/china-borosilicate-glass-market-2016-by-manufacturers-type-12868.html



Market Segment by Type, covers

Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes

High Borosilicate Glass Tubes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Others

There are 11 Chapters to deeply display the China Borosilicate Glass market.



Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com