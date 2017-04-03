The report studies Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. A typical SMES system includes three parts: superconducting coil, power conditioning system and cryogenically cooled refrigerator. Once the superconducting coil is charged, the current will not decay and the magnetic energy can be stored indefinitely
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
American Superconductor Corporation
Super Power Inc
Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies
Fujikura
Hyper Tech Research
Southwire Company
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
General Cable Superconductors Ltd.
Nexans SA
ASG Superconductors SpA
Luvata U.K.
SuNam Co., Ltd.
Superconductor Technologies Inc
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Low Temperature SMES
High Temperature SMES
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Power System
Industrial Use
Research Institution
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market.
