The Emerging 5 Electricity Retailing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the emerging five electricity retailing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– These countries contributed $861.1 billion to the global electricity retailing industry in 2016, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1,182.6 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the 2016-21 period.

– Within the electricity retailing industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $705.0 billion in 2016. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $70.2 and $50.2 billion, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the electricity retailing industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $990.9 billion in 2021, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $86.3 and $61.3 billion, respectively.

– Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

