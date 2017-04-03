Katy, TX, 2017/Press Release: If you are looking for a private school in Katy, TX, which can offer exceptional educational facilities to your child, consider Capstone Classical Academy. The school is one of the best private educational institutions in the city and is well known for its academic as well as co-curricular excellence.

The school has a low student to teacher ratio that ensures maximum focus on every student individually. The teachers aim at training the students to face the competitive world and prepare them for college. Major emphasis is laid on developing their skills so that they can become self-motivated learners.

The highly qualified teachers at the private school use the most innovative techniques to impart knowledge to the students. They also encourage them to actively participate in sports and co- curricular activities. School’s friendly environment allows students to recognize their hidden talents, skills and develop a positive attitude towards life. Teachers at the school are frank and approachable, making it easy for any student to share their problems and views.

In order to inculcate moral values and good behavioral conduct in every student, the school presents an honor code. Every student who seeks admission to Capstone Classical Academy must follow the honor code. For the overall growth of its students, the school promotes working on projects in small groups, under the supervision of respective teachers. Various extracurricular activities such as art choir, computers, fine arts, physical education are also conducted in order to enhance their personality.

Capstone Classical Academy offers a dual credit program in which the high school students can participate in honor level core classes. The course allows students to showcase their academic proficiency to the colleges and achieve college hours. No tuition fee is charged for enrollment in this course.

In order to understand the students and help them improve their academic skills, the school also encourages active parent involvement which helps the teachers to apprehend a child’s psychology. By enrolling your child in this school, you can be rest assured that he will get best educational facilities and turn into a self-dependent and a confident person.

To know about the programs and facilities offered at Capstone Classical Academy, call at (832) 314 – 1400. For further information you can also log on to their website www.cca-edu.com or visit at 1507 Ricefield, Drive Ste. 210, Houston, TX 77084.