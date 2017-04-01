The new software eliminates the need for multiple software installations and Qualification. It is Web based software which is accessible through any standard browser. The software is Compatible with server-based OS, android, Windows-7/8/9/10. It Ensure one-time software installation on your plants server and access the software anytime, anywhere through a web browser from any Desktop/Laptop (same LAN Network).

The software is also used to view Status, take printouts or execute any of your tasks from anywhere. Department wise segregation of users, equipment & Data Harmonization of reporting format (header,footer,etc) and other such operations through the plant is an added advantage especially for stability chamber.

Centralized user defined Alarms, alerts and Notifications through SMS & emails is possible.

There is also an option to Configure the type & no.of alarms to be sent via email/SMS & configure delay time too. Running time calculation of MKT and Moving Average can be done easily. The Component running hours to determine the shelf-life of major components is introduced newly. Real-time display of all connected equipment in single screen and Automatic data backup facility helps the user of environment test chamber to ease pressure and reporting.

System Diagnosis for troubleshooting via Team Viewer is possible through Meditech dedicated team. Ethernet communication with humidity chambers is possible via LAN connection.

Meditech SAIFIN35 Complies with US FDA 21 CFR Part11.