The Waterproofing Chemicals Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Waterproofing chemicals are chemicals intended for protection of buildings and infrastructure against water penetration. They protect from risk such as electrical, metal and health hazards, which occur due to water penetration into the structure-constructed product. Waterproofing chemicals have high durability, which increases the life of the constructed structure and lowers maintenance costs. Majorly used waterproofing chemicals are polyurethane, elastomeric coatings, expanded polyethylene, polysulphide sealants, acrylic polymer and many others. These waterproofing chemicals are applicable in liquid, solid, and slurry form.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-177

Based on products, global waterproofing chemicals market is segmented as bitumen (atactic polypropylene, styrene-butadiene-styrene and others); polymers (thermoplastic polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene propylene diene terpolymer and others); and other (stones, etc.). Bitumen is the major product segment due to its properties such as high viscosity and stickiness. Polymer products are emerging owing to the growth of thermoplastic polyolefin and ethylene propylene diene terpolymer.

Waterproofing chemicals can be distinguished as liquid applied systems and sheet membranes. Its niche uses include bitumen bonding, expansion joints, subsoil waterproofing, geomembranes, water management and tunnel liners. The global waterproofing chemicals market is segmented based on applications such as roofing, walls, buildings, tunnels, landfills and others (structures, etc.). Roofing and buildings witness major growth in the global market and estimated to continue for the forecast period.

Industries like construction, paints and coatings, textile & fabrics, automotive, packaging, aerospace, electronics, etc. are the end-users of global waterproofing chemicals market. Construction is the leading end-user owing to rising investments in this industry and high prices of raw materials. Automotive and packaging are the emerging industries for global waterproofing chemicals market. It is witnessing high growth in Asia Pacific region. A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides waterproofing chemicals market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Pidilite Industries Ltd.

– BASF

– SIKA AG

– Asian Paints Limited

– Polygel Industries

– ExxonMobil Chemicals

– Dow Chemical Company

– E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co.

– Evonik Industries

– Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/177-waterproofing-chemicals-market-research-report

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Waterproofing Chemicals By Products :

– Bitumen

– Polymers

– Other (Stones, Etc.)

2. Waterproofing Chemicals By Application :

– Roofing

– Walls

– Buildings

– Tunnels

– Landfills

– Others (Structures, Etc.)

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-177

Other Related Reports :

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

The waterproofing membranes market has been segmented based on applications such as roofing & walls, building structures, waste & water management, tunnel liners, bridges & highways and others. The report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of market size during the study period.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/8861-waterproofing-membranes-market-report