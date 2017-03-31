The Advanced Polymer Composites Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

Polymer composites are made up of two components which are a polymer matrix and a reinforcing fiber material. A variety of fibers (like carbon, glass, and aramid) and polymer resins (such as epoxy, polyester, phenol, and polyacrylic) are used in manufacturing polymer composites. Advanced composite materials have properties such as higher durability, structural rigidity and material strength. These composites help in higher fuel efficiency through weight reduction. These polymer composites find applications in the aerospace and aviation, automotive, electronics, energy, and marine industries.

Advanced polymer composites are classified by raw material into two types i.e. resin and fibers. The resins are classified into epoxy resin, phenolic resin, polyester resin and others (including polyacrylic resin). The fibers are classified into carbon, glass, aramid and others (including boron and kevlar). Advanced polymer composites are classified by application as conductors, auto parts, tanks & pipes, aviation parts, boat building, wind blades and others (including sports goods). Advanced polymer composites are segmented by end user as electrical & electronics, automotive, energy, aerospace & aviation, consumer goods, marine and others (including building & construction and industrial).

The key drivers for the growth of Advanced Polymer Composites are high commercial aircraft demand and rising aviation fuel costs. The expanding application of advanced polymer composites in the wind energy sector will also help to fuel the market. The key constraints for this market are high production costs of carbon fiber. The players in the global advanced polymer composites market will be benefited by the opportunity presented by the automobile sector increasing its demand for advanced polymer composites during the forecast period.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Owens Corning

– Cristex

– SGL Carbon

– Solvay

– Mitsubishi Rayon

– Toray Industries

– Cytec Industries

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Advanced Polymer Composites By Raw Material :

– Resin

– Fiber

– Others

2. Advanced Polymer Composites By Application :

– Conductors

– Auto Parts

– Tanks & Pipes

– Aviation Parts

– Others

3. Advanced Polymer Composites By End-User :

– Electrical & Electronics

– Automotive

– Energy

– Aerospace & Aviation

– Others

