New Delhi, 6th September 2016: The Kairali Ayurvedic Group has launched a new ranges of Ayurvedic Herbal Tea. Available in 3 Ranges, Aarogya, Taahira & Yuvan Tea, these unique natural concoctions of medicinal herbs & spices are rich in anti-oxidants and loaded with nutrients to balance one’s body elements.

Based on the principles of “Health Through Ayurveda” these Tea’s work according to the three Ayurvedic Dosha’s (characteristics) of individuals the Kapha Dosha, Vatta Dosha, Pitta Dosha. While Aarogya Herbal Tea, looks towards the Kapha Dosha, helping boost immunity and protecting against various seasonal ailments, Taahira Herbal Tea looks towards the Vatta Dosha in healing and detoxification by protecting against various water-borne diseases & The Yuvan Herbal Tea looks towards the Pitta Dosha that helps in destress and revitalizes the body.

Mr. Abhilash K Ramesh, Executive Director Kairali Ayurvedic Group said “Our Tea are derived from the ancient Ayurvedic Texts and each of the hand-picked ingredients are carefully crafted herbal concoctions, elaborately processed containing zero additives, preservatives, caffeine-free with immense invigorating and revitalizing properties. Each carefully crafted rejuvenating sip of tea is rich in anti-oxidants and loaded with nutrients to balance one’s body elements.

Benefits of Aarogya Herbal Tea:

• Keeps body warm during winters

• An effective digestive stimulator and Increases body metabolism

• Ginger and pepper elements keep you protected from seasonal ailments and builds Immunity.

• Improves respiratory function and blood circulation

• Protection against seasonal fever cough and cold

• Relieves stress and strain

• Cinnamon extracts for freshness and help reduce nausea.

• Helps with digestion and heartburn.

• Maintains Vitality

Benefits of Yuvan Herbal Tea:

• Strengthens and rejuvenates body organs.

• Caltrop and Fennel extracts help cool down your body temperature

• Acts as a laxative

• Helps in hormonal disorders and enhances the immune system

• Reduces high blood pressure, resolves kidney stones and urinary problems.

• Effective for weight and stress reduction

• Revitalize and Restores degenerated cells

• Cleanses liver and improves urinary tract functions.

• Increases physical strength.

Benefits of Taahira Herbal Tea

• Natural anti-diabetic herbs to stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin

• Good against piles, cholesterol and stomach ailments

• Coriander and Sandalwood based ingredients prevents inflammation,

• Improves blood circulation

• Heals and cleanses the body

• Effective in removing various toxins.

• Substitutes drinking water and cools down body

“This is just the start. We will be launching more tea variants with health benefits” further continued Mr Ramesh.

The three Kairali Ayurvedic Herbal Tea are available at www.kairalitea.com