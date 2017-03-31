Press Release :- New Delhi, India :- Image Sensor India is the channel partner with ON semiconductor, USA & actively supplying Image sensors to our valued OEM customer’s.We holds large portfolio of FULL Frame Image sensor from ON Semiconductor, USA. The Image Sensors comes with below features:

APPLICATIONS:-

– Industrial Imaging and Inspection

– Security, Surveillance, and Intelligent Traffic Systems

– Medical Imaging.

Image Sensor India holds large portfolio of CCD Line Scan Image Sensor from ON Semiconductor, USA.

APPLICATIONS

– Color Sorting

– Intelligent Traffic Systems

– UVSS (Under Vehicle Surveillance systems)

– Medical Imaging.

Image Sensor India owned & maintained by BalaJi MicroTechnologies (BMT), India.

Please Visit Product page :- http://image-sensor.in/full-frame-image-sensor.php

http://image-sensor.in/linear-image-sensor.php

Sales Contact:-

Office Tel:- +91-129-4006203, +91-129-6561300

Office Mobile:- +919643047670

Skype ID(For Product Inquiry): bmt.overseas

Whatsapp(For Product Inquiry): +919643047670

Email (product inquiry):- sales.overseas@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Sales.india@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Image Sensor, Full Frame Image Sensor, Linear Image Sensor, CCD Image Sensor, CMOS Image Sensor, EMCCD Image Sensor.