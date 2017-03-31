Research Report on Global Benzene And Its Derivatives Market 2014 to 2021 added by DecisionDatabases.com studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trend and Forecast.

Benzene is an organic compound extracted from crude oil that falls among the most consumed petrochemicals. It is an aromatic hydrocarbon broadly used as feedstocks in manufacturing of variety of chemicals. These feedstocks are further assorted in industries such as textile, building & construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, etc. Styrene production is driving the growth for benzene based feedstocks.

Cumene, ethylbenzene, alkylbenzene, nitrobenzene, cyclohaxane, chlorobenzene, phenol, aniline and toluene are the major derivatives of benzene. Ethylbenzene is the prime feedstock for styrene production whereas cumene is important for specialty chemical production. Segments like automobiles, paints & coatings, foams and films add major demand for styrene polymers that is supplied from benzene and its derivatives.

Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of benzene and its derivatives, followed by Europe and North America. Consumption of benzene and its derivatives is relatively low in MEA but it is expected to grow at a fast pace due to rising investments in Saudi Arabia downstream sector. Europe and North America are matured market. Augmenting demand from industries like automobile, coatings, construction, textiles, specialty chemicals and other industries

Major player assessed in the report are :

– ExxonMobil Corporation

– Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

– JX Holdings Inc.

– Dow Chemical Company

– China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

– Total S.A.

– BP Plc.

– BASF SE

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. We provide segmentation in reports by derivatives :

– Ethylbenzene

– Cumene

– Cyclohaxane

– Aniline

– Chlorobenzene

– Alkylbenzene

– Nitrobenzene

2. We provide segmentation in reports by applications :

– Polystyrene

– Specialty Chemicals

– Resins, Paints & Coatings

– Foams & Films

– Polycarbonate

– Polyurethane

