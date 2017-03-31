Before we begin, it’s important that you know exactly what a cloud platform as a service is. A cloud platform is a service provided by cloud, which allows customers and users to develop, run, and manage their data and applications without having to build or maintain cloud infrastructure architecture; which is normally done when launching or developing an app.

Cloud application architectures refer to the general structure of any given cloud application and specific components within this application; for example, user interfaces, processing, and data handling. The management of this cloud application describes how an application is managed during the runtime.

In computer science, patterns are commonly used in order to address or solve a recurring problem within a system, software, etc. These patterns can also address the issues within cloud application architecture.

There are many advantages to using PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), which is a category of cloud services which provides users with a platform to develop, run, and manage apps on. There are three main components to PaaS: the first being “the stack;” which is the combination of the layers which your application will run on. The second component is the one which will allow you to deploy your application. The third component is the user interface and the user experience, which can be described as being the order of the screens and the choices available to the people.

They great thing about cloud platform services is that you can be innovative faster. Instead of having to save everything to a drive or to your personal computer, you can save it to a network, so you can access it at pretty much any time. Not only this, but relying completely on a personal computer or a drive will most likely land you in trouble because both of these things are entirely unreliable. They can break or become damaged at literally any time.

By using platforms like PaaS, you’re eliminating many of the unnecessary steps to developing and deploying applications. This will both save you time and allow you to ameliorate other aspects of your application like user interface. You can also save your money because you’ll be spending less money on unneeded experts and additional developers. PaaS allows you to scale much easier because when you develop yourself, you can optimize at the scale you’re currently at, you can optimize for a different scale at a later date, or you can invest in your own scaling system. By using PaaS, there is a scaling mechanism which has already been developed by only the best experts in the field; therefore, you’re more likely to get what you pay for.

It can be difficult to understand what cloud platform services even are. That being said, they’re most commonly described as being a platform service which allows people and users to develop and run apps without needed to build their own infrastructure. There are many reasons as to why you should be using cloud platform architecture and cloud platform services, which is demonstrated above.