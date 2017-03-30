The Automotive Lighting System Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

The lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, and sides. Purpose of lighting system in an automobile is for safety reasons, security purposes at night travelling, allowing other vehicle to know the presence, position, type, direction of travel and size of a vehicle. Emergency vehicles like Ambulance, police car or a fire fighting vehicles usually are integrated with distinctive and bright lighting equipment with usually red and blue colors at the top of it to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffics. Lighting systems include these basic equipment like headlights, brake lights, indicators, fog lights and reversing lamps.

This report examines the global automotive lighting system market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons) for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

A glimpse of the major drivers affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Rapid growth in use of passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle due to increase transportation.

– Increased rate of car production in developing countries in Asia Pacific like China and India.

– Increasing demand for advanced technology lighting equipment like LED, HID/Xenon and Halogen lamps which have low energy consumption and distinctive lighting.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the automotive lighting system market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the automotive lighting system market industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

B. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Koninklijke Philips N.V

– Hyundai Mobis

– General Electric

– Valeo S.A.

– Osram Licht AG

– Stanley Electrics Co. Ltd.

– Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

– Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

– More

In terms of geography, the automotive lighting system market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

C. SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Automotive Lighting System Market by Position :

– Front Lighting

– Rear Lighting

– Interior Lighting

– Side Lighting

2. Automotive Lighting System Market by Vehicle Type :

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Vehicle

– SUV

– MUV

– Others

