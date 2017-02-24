Latest industry research report on Global Ion Selective Electrode Market 2017-2022:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Countries, Forecast, Type and Application.
An Ion selective electrode is a sensor which converts the activity of a specific ion (dissolved in a solution) into a voltage (potential), which can be measured by a mV or Ion meter.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Ion Selective Electrode in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Thermo Scientific
Metrohm
WTW GmbH
Cole-Parmer Ltd
NT Sensors
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
Van London-pHoenix
HACH
Weissresearch
Sensortechnik Meinsberg
Shanghai Leici
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass membranes
Crystalline membranes
Ion-exchange resin membranes
Enzyme electrodes
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Water
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ion Selective Electrode market.
