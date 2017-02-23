Turkey sunglasses brand Osse® is now exclusively available on Coolwinks.com​​

Shop for this stylish range of sunglasses starting from INR 4,000

​​Coolwinks.com, a one-stop shop for vision care products is committed to delivering premium quality eyewear solutions to its consumers. In order to help customers with more variety and styles, Coolwinks.com has exclusively launched Osse® sunglasses, Turkey originated brand in its product portfolio. The striking colours and modern and elegant designs of Osse® can instantly amp up the style quotient of every consumer, be it men or women.

The Osse® brand is trusted around the world for putting style and comfort first. The brand is a recognized, reliable and preferred brand in many countries. It offers affordable luxe eyeglasses manufactured with high-quality materials and top quality workmanship. Osse® sunglasses are exclusively available on Coolwinks.com and the prices start from INR 4,000. Robustness is one of the striking qualities of Osse® along with its impeccable designs. The brand uses titanium and carbon fiber materials and high quality polarized – anti reflective glasses at the frames that make it a unique collection.

Speaking on this, Mr Ganesh Iyer, Country Head, Coolwinks.com said, “Sunglasses are not just considered as a mere style accessory, but also as an eye-protective wear. The changing perceptions of eyewear are making consumers splurge on sunglasses. Also, with more and more brand conscious and fashion conscious people willing to spend on multiple pairs of sunglasses matching every occasion and style, the addition of a new brand like Osse® is sure to give a boost to our platform. Osse® caters to a new generation of confident, on-trend men and women who express their individuality and sophistication through contemporary, chic fashion choices. At Coolwinks.com, our aim is to cater to these consumers and give instant access to quality eyewear to all our users.”

Coolwinks.com was launched with an aim to enable millions to enjoy better vision. Providing customers all over India instant access to quality eyewear, including eyeglasses, prescription sunglasses, fashionable sunglasses and lenses, the platform guarantees 100% genuine products with reliable last mile delivery at customers doorstep.