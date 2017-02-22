Southwest Florida’s premier not-for-profit school of classical ballet, Gulfshore Ballet revealed a brand-new facility located at 5636 Youngquist Road in Fort Myers. The new facility will enable the organization to continue its mission of serving more deserving students in the community.

“We’ve been bursting at the seams at our current space of 16 years. This move to a new location is pivotal to the growth of Gulfshore Ballet. Our new facility will allow us to increase programming, accommodate more students and cater to the demand for more simultaneous instruction,” said Gulfshore Ballet executive director, Lisa Tafel.

During a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on February 20, the volunteer-led board of directors and aspiring ballerinas revealed the new space, which boasts 6,000 square feet, an expansion of nearly 2,400 square feet more than the school’s current location, just two miles south of its longtime Andrea Lane address. The new location offers three fully equipped studios complete with mirrors, barres, flooring and new sound system. It includes three dedicated dressing rooms, enhanced office facilities, an executive conference room and a larger parking lot.

“Today’s grand opening is historic for our ballet company. Our new home gives our remarkable students a better-equipped environment to thrive in training and prepare for professional careers in the arts,” exclaimed artistic director, lliana Lopez.

To make this dream of a new facility a reality, the not-for-profit has been conducting a “Dance into the Future” capital campaign with the fundraising goal of $100,000. Naming opportunities throughout the facility range from $2,500 to $10,000. Donors can also be featured on an artistic donor display to be presented in the school lobby, which range from $250 to $2,000. To date, the ballet school has raised more than $18,000. To donate to the capital campaign, visit the “Dance into the Future” web page.