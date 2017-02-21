NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, USA – New Yorker Electronics has supplemented its medical electronics device offerings with the new release of Mallory Sonalert Audible Medical Alarms in both speaker and piezoelectric transducer types. The Audible Medical Alarms from Mallory Sonalert’s broad product line are used in almost every type of medical application, from consumer hand held meters to infant monitors.

The SBS speaker series offers more sound level than the smaller MSS speaker series making it suitable for louder medical environments such as operating rooms. Both the MSS and SBS are well-suited for use in handheld devices as they do not pull as much current. The SBT piezo series is louder and offers ultra-low current. This makes it very useful as a battery or for back-up power applications that run on super-caps. All three series are available with circuitry and have melody options to let medical equipment designers choose which sounds they need for their applications.

Liability has generated an increased interest in this market. Additionally, as medical technology advances, more types of warnings are needed for more types of equipment. In Europe, adhering to the standards of IEC60601-1-8 is mandatory but it is voluntary in the USA. Mallory Sonalert’s Medical Alarms are made in the USA and meet these stringent criteria and more to earn the IEC60601-1-8 specification.

To earn this accreditation, all equipment must use a high, medium or low priority warning sound depending on the condition of the patient, they must have an audible sound fundamental frequency less than 1000Hz and must have at least four harmonic frequencies within ± 15dB of the fundamental frequency.

These highly reliable devices handle the monitoring of cardiac signs, drug and fluid delivery, equipment failure, oxygen delivery and more and are used by all major medical electronic companies for hospital beds, drug dispensers, defibrillators, dialysis, MRIs, surgery equipment, incubators and other essential health monitoring devices.

The RoHS-compliant, UL-certified medical alarms are extremely lightweight (6g to 16g) yet range in typical loudness from 85dBa to 95dBa @ 10cm with the MSS and SBT series and 95dBa to 105dBa @ 10cm with the SBS series.

Features & Benefits:

• Models available with speakers (MSS, SBS) & piezoelectric transducers (SBT)

• IEC60601-1-8 specification

• Typical Loudness: 85dBa to 95dBa @ 10cm (MSS, SBT) series and 95dBa to 105dBa @ 10cm (SBS)

• Lightweight (6g to 16g)

Applications:

• Apnea

• Blood Heating

• Call Stations

• CPAP

• Defibrillators

• Dialysis

• Drug Dispensers

• Glucose Meters

• Hand Held Meters

• Hospital Beds

• Incubators

• Monitors (Anesthesia, Glucose, Heart, Infant, etc.)

• Oximeters

• Oxygen Concentrators

• Respirators

• Scanning Machines (CAT, MRI, X-Ray)

• Surgery Equipment

• Ventilators

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Mallory Sonalert and supplies its entire product line of electronic audible alarms and board-level audible devices such as transducers, indicators and sirens.