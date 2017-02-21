India, 20th February, 2017: Canon India Pvt. Ltd, India’s No. 1 complete Digital Imaging Company, today announced an ‘EXCHANGE TO UPGRADE’ deal, with its high yielding refillable ink tank printers, the PIXMA G series printers. Canon announced this attractive offer where in consumers could exchange their old printers with the all new G series printers. On exchanging an old printer consumers could bag a discount of INR 599 on the price of the new printers.

In this offer Canon offers its best in class printers i.e. Canon PIXMAG1000, Canon PIXMAG2002, Canon PIXMAG3000 and Canon PIXMA G4000. The PIXMA Ink Efficient G Series printers deliver high page yield at a low cost per page to help users save more and boost productivity. Designed for small and home office use, the printers are compact and feature integrated ink tanks, minimizing the overall size.

Some Notable features of the PIXMA GSeries

– These printers use FINE (Full-photolithography Inkjet Nozzle engineering) technology to create high-density print heads with microscopic ink droplet sizes to provide high resolution print quality.

– Features new integrated refillable ink tanks with print yield as high as 6000 pages mono prints and 7000 pages color prints. The printers have individual ink tanks for Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black.

– Integrated ink tanks which significantly reduce the width of the printer and provides high visibility of ink to consumers. The ink bottles are designed to minimize potential spills and leaks.

– The new range offers a print cost as low as 8-paise per print for black prints and 21-paise per color print

– Features wireless and cloud printing available in Wireless model of G Series-G3000 and G4000 only.

The G Series range starts with INR 8995/- for the basic model and goes up to INR 16995/- for the wireless and ADF model. The replacement ink bottles are priced at Rs. 499/ per unit. This offer is available till March 15, 2016 and can be availed at all Canon Image Square stores, IT Resellers and National Retail chains across the country.

Complying with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, Canon India would dispose the old printers in an environment friendly manner.

