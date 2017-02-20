For buying the best quality oxygen machinery, it is imperative that you search for a reputed oxygen plant manufacturer offering high quality plant at unbeatable prices.

India: Universalboschi.net is acclaimed for offering wide range of industrial oxygen plants that come in different sizes and capacities and as per the requirements of the customers. Being the leading oxygen plant manufacturer, their oxygen cylinder filling plants are fabricated using the latest cutting-edge cryogenic technology. The company is trusted for offering the best quality machinery in the industrial gas plant manufacturing industry. The manufacturer is famous for the solid designing and the quality of the machinery. Cryogenic technology is used in making the plants that produce oxygen with purity up to 99.97%.

Oxygen plants are used in wide range of industries for generating high purity oxygen for consumption in industrial applications. The company uses process cycle of Linde & Claude in the fabricating of the oxygen gas plants. The process was pioneered in 1930 and has since been greatly improved upon. The technology is still being used with some modifications. Most of the reputed oxygen plant manufacturers use the latest cutting-edge technology cryogenic technology in the fabricating and manufacturing. Universalboschi.net fabricates oxygen gas plants that are manufactured using high quality raw materials.

As an India-based leading oxygen gas plant manufacturer, the company manufactures oxygen plants which are considered at par with the best in the world in terms of designing, performance and price. It is known for offering the machinery at unbeatable prices. The company designs and manufacturers oxygen plants at their factory in New Delhi. Their plants are of the premium quality and are offered at incomparable prices. The factory is equipped with state of the art R & D center and the machinery is manufactured as per the requirements of the customer.

Oxygen plant are fabricated manufactured at our factory in New Delhi (India), the oxygen plants are comparable to the best in the world in terms of functionalities, design, performance and price. We are the sole company that sells premium quality oxygen generation plants at unbeatable prices. Equipped with a state of the art technology in-house R & D center, our engineers are always innovating oxygen plants to meet the expectations of the customers. Being a trusted oxygen plant manufacturer, we are always trying to encapsulating all the modern features. Customers from all over the globe prefer to purchase our oxygen generating machinery. Mr Ahmad Daud, as a sales & production manager, says” Our oxygen plants are in great demand in the Middle-east and our customers swear by the quality of our machines.”

Contact Details:

Universal Boschi

Delhi -110016, India

Website: www.universalboschi.net/oxygen-plants.php

Email: info@oxygen-plants.com

Phone: (+91)-9810626301 & (+91)-9818255334