According to the report published by Zion Market Research, the global LED lighting market accounted for USD 26.09 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 54.28 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 13% between 2017 and 2022.

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are lighting sources for general lighting applications with ten times as efficient as compared to incandescent lighting. Such attribute combined with their long working life and reliability has made them the suitable choice for next generation of lighting systems including emergency, backlight, automotive, indoor and outdoor. To ensure accurate operation and to control the light intensity, LEDs need an efficient driver, normally implemented by power electronics-based conversion stages to match the LED characteristics with the AC grid voltage and to generate a controllable and high-quality light.

Benefits offered by LED lights over incandescent and fluorescent lamps is the major factor driving the LED lighting market growth. In additions, the energy efficiency of LED lights, higher brightness, and longer life span are some of the major reason offers tremendous market opportunities for LED lighting in coming years. Continuous new product introduction by manufacturers such as Philips and GE with innovative technology are attracting the customer globally. However, the high production cost is expected to have an adverse impact on LED lighting market. Nonetheless, screen and display backlighting market development are likely to open new doors for the LED lighting demand.

To get Sample Research Report Visit: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/led-lighting-market

Residential application segment dominated the LED lighting market and accounted over 40% of market share of in 2016. Residential applications for LED lighting include lighting for bathrooms, hallways, dining rooms and kitchens. Increasing use of LED lighting for outdoor application such as roadways, traffic lights, tunnels, parking lots, and garages is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to this market in coming years. The architectural application includes both functional and decorative lighting. Decorative LEDs are used to light up pools, gardens, fountains, and statues. The functional application includes landscaping and building facades.

Europe emerged as dominating the regional market for LED lighting in 2016 and accounted over 31% of market share. North America & European market is expected to show considerable growth in outdoor and residential application segments. LED lighting market has huge growth opportunity in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to tremendous demand from residential application segment. The Middle East and Africa is expected to show remarkable growth in coming years.

LED Lighting market is dominated by some of the key participants such as Cooper Industries Plc, Osram Opto, Cree Incorporation, Zumtobel AG, Toshiba Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., Digital Lumens, Inc. and GE lightings.

This report segments global LED Lighting market as follows:

LED Lighting Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential Application

Architectural Application

Outdoor Application

LED Lighting Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

For More Inquiry contact our sales Team @ sales@zionmarketresearch.com

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristically, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, a company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact US:

Zion Market Research

4283, Express Lane,

Suite 634-143,

Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.zionmarketresearch.com